Newcastle linked with Diaz move

With Newcastle United by no means certain of staying up in the Premier League next season, it is no surprise they are linked with January transfers. The Mail reports that one target is Luis Diaz, Porto’s 24-year-old Colombian international, who can play on the left and through the middle. The player has a £68 million release clause, which is feasible now Newcastle have new owners.

Transfers Sterling may be denied Real Madrid move as he prepares for exit - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:54

Paper Round’s view: Diaz is 24 and his experience of European football is mainly in Portugal. He may be incredibly talented but to switch from Porto to Newcastle in mid-season would still be a big culture shock and the Premier League might require too much of a step up for him to make an immediate impact. That’s not to say he’d be a bad signing, but certainly a risky one right now.

Hope of Kevin Keegan era has returned’ - Newcastle interim boss Jones

Suarez wants to extend Atletico stay

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez wants to stay beyond his current contract at the Wanda Metropolitano. The 34-year-old Uruguayan forward wants to represent his country at the 2022 World Cup, and his club will keep an eye on his fitness to see if he can continue to contribute up front.

Paper Round’s view: There are few reports of Suarez being unhealthy off the pitch - indeed he is said to be much more pleasant than he is while playing - so if he is professional then there is a chance he can continue to perform at the top level. Given Atletico’s relatively small budget they will not want to shell out for a replacement unless essential.

Beckham becomes Qatari ambassador

David Beckham has signed a 10-year deal with the Qatari state to become an ambassador for the country ahead of the 2022 World Cup, which they will host. Beckham has been assured that Qatar is heading in the right direction on human rights, and will be prominently involved in attracting Westerners to visit, while being paid £15 million a year.

Paper Round’s view: Beckham has taken Qatari money before, when he was at Paris Saint-Germain for six months before his retirement. This kind of deal has been in the offing ever since, and while £150m is a huge sum that most people would not be able to turn down, it is nevertheless depressing that an already rich man will work for human rights abusers.

Newcastle want Overmars as director of football

The Mirror reports that Newcastle United’s new owners are moving ahead with their attempted improvements of the club following the takeover. Marc Overmars is wanted as director of football, and he would want to bring Ajax coach Erik ten Hag with him were he to make the move to Newcastle - and would have to give just three months’ notice.

Paper Round’s view: On the face of it, it’s a huge opportunity for Overmars. The resources that he would be afforded at Newcastle would dwarf what Ajax can do, and his salary would likely be significantly increased too. But, as with David Beckham above, there to take the job would be to open Overmars up to real criticism over his values.

Transfers Haaland demands £30m-per-year wages as clubs prepare summer bids - Paper Round 21/10/2021 AT 22:29