Tottenham could receive an approach from Nice to take Bryan Gil on loan for the rest of the season ahead of Adama Traore’s arrival from Wolves.

Reports on Friday suggested that the 25-year-old Spanish international Traore could move to north London for around £20 millio n, as boss Antonio Conte wants to convert the winger to play a wing-back role.

Gil only joined Spurs in the summer as part of the deal that saw Erik Lamela join Sevilla, and despite his potential he has failed to establish himself as a first-choice player under the Italian manager.

He has 19 appearances this season, with one goal and one assist, and most of his playing time has come from the bench. While Spurs are hopeful for the 21-year-old Spaniard to succeed in the long term, a spell on the French coast could give him the chance to get regular minutes.

L’Equipe report that Nice want to bring him to Ligue 1, but there is no expectation that a permanent option will be written into any deal.

Spurs are also believed to be open to sending Tanguy Ndombele to another French side, Paris Saint-Germain , though that could include a clause to make the deal permanent.

