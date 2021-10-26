Solskjaer has three games left

The Mirror reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has three games left to secure his future at Manchester United, but he may not even get that many. The Norwegian has games against Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester City up next and defeat in any one of them may cost him his job, as he fails to meet expectations following a summer of heavy transfer expenditure.

Paper Round’s view: Solskjaer should not have been given the job in the first place, but having said that he has been one of the best, if not the best, post-Ferguson managerial appointees at the club. The squad needs money spent on it, but not to fix any crisis. Now is the time to bin the current manager and get someone who can properly plan a title challenge this year or next.

Raiola: No update on Pogba

The Daily Mail reports that there is no end in sight to resolve the future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United. The 29-year-old French international midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have all been linked with the player, but his agent Mino Raiola said: “You would have to ask Manchester United about it. At this moment everything is calm. There is no update.”

Paper Round’s view: With United struggling and Pogba offering little by way of encouragement on or off the pitch, there is no reason for the club to want to keep him, nor is there any reason to think that Pogba would not prefer life elsewhere. Things may change if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked, but the manager is rarely the cause of the problems at the club under the Glazers.

City and Arsenal target Roberto

Manchester City and Arsenal are the two sides in the running to sign Barcelona utility man according to The Sun. The paper claims that both Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola are keen due to the 29-year-old’s versatility on the pitch, and he could leave on a free this summer because his current club won’t offer a long-term deal even if he takes a pay cut.

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona have got themselves into an almighty state due to their poor squad management and planning, and they look set to lose a player who has experience and reliability. He may not be the best player, but replacing a player like Roberto will not come cheap, and the Barcelona first team already needs serious investment in other pressing areas.

Dembele faces uncertain future

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Barcelona could take a hardline approach with their forward Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old French international is out of contract at the end of the season and if he does not extend - the club wants a deal until 2025 - then he could be excluded from first team consideration, as happened to Ilaix Moriba at the Nou Camp.

Paper Round’s view: Moriba was far from as important to first-team plans as Dembele is for Barcelona, presuming the latter is fit. That might force Barcelona to be more pragmatic if they are chasing trophies or a Champions League towards the end of the season, and if Dembele is ready to play consistently. If so Ronald Koeman may think it is a price worth playing to keep him in the side.

