Barcelona manager Xavi says Ousmane Dembele must sign a new contract or the club will sell him in the January transfer window.

Dembele, once considered one of Europe's most promising young players, has struggled to establish himself in the Barcelona side since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

His time at the club has been plagued with injuries too, and while the club want him to stay the player has not yet committed to a new deal.

And Xavi was crystal clear in spelling out the midfielder's options.

“The message is clear," said Xavi. "Ousmane Dembélé has to sign a new contract or we find a way to sell him in January. No other way.

"I also wonder why the agent is talking the way he is and Dembélé, on the other hand, telling me he wants to stay. I can’t understand.

We can’t wait for Ousmane. He renews the contract or a solution to sell him must be found immediately

“I don’t consider sending him to stands. He says he wants to stay but then he doesn’t sign”.

Dembele has been linked to a host over Premier League clubs in the past and was rumoured to be heading to Manchester United in recent summers.

The Old Trafford club are currently favourites to land the winger should he leave the Catalan Giants.

