Paris Saint-Germain have made Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba their priority for the summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old French international had been linked with Real Madrid and a return to former club Juventus but Real appear to be focussed on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and Juventus are having trouble in the market due to financial limitations.

Ad

French paper L’Equipe suggests that PSG are having similar problems as they have had no serious offer for players on their own transfer list.

Transfers Rangnick wants to sell Pogba, Martial and Cavani - reports 22/01/2022 AT 10:04

It appears Abdou Diallo, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi, and Layvin Kurzawa will all remain with the club at least until the summer, though Juventus expressed an interest in taking Icardi back on loan.

The failure to reduce their wage obligations means that Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who earns €200,000 (£166,000) a week in the Premier League, is unlikely to join up with the French team.

PSG are also concerned that if they signed Ndombele he would not be suited to partnering with Pogba, with the French World Cup winner expected to perform a similar role.

With Pogba out of contract at the end of the season, the report states that PSG sporting director has been in contact multiple times with agent Mino Raiola about any move.

Transfers Pogba ready to quit United for Real - Paper Round 20/01/2022 AT 23:54