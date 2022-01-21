Tottenham are in talks to send midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to Paris Saint-Germain on loan, according to reports.

With the winter transfer window coming to an end in a little over a week, PSG are looking for reinforcements and Antonio Conte has no plans for Ndombele to play a major role for the rest of the season. He has made 16 appearances in all competitions in the first half of the campaign.

The French international is keen to move, and multiple sources report that the deal could include an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder was brought to north London in the summer of 2019 by Mauricio Pochettino, who is now in charge at PSG, and would count as a homegrown player which would be of use in PSG’s cosmopolitan squad.

The transfer could free up funds for Spurs to move for Adama Traore, with a £15 million bid already rejected by Wolves.

