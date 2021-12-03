Mbappe drops hint over Real transfer

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Kylian Mbappe is still expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer. The 22-year-old French international striker can sign a pre-contract agreement with the Paris Saint-Germain forward at the start of the new year and the paper believes a recent exchange in Spanish with Thierry Henry hints at his intentions.

Paper Round’s view: Everyone is aware that Mbappe wants to move to Real Madrid and there will probably not be a better time to do so. As a free transfer he can demand huge wages and a signing-on fee, and he will be able to step into a team who are looking for a new leader. Mbappe just needs to keep the PSG fans off his back so he can enjoy the remaining months on his current deal.

'Real Madrid are the best team in the world' - Ancelotti on having 'a Ferrari'

West Ham struggle with Rice contract

The Telegraph reports that West Ham are struggling to tie Declan Rice down to a new deal, with the 22-year-old defensive player signed up until at least 2024. The paper suggests Champions League football would help, but Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea is keen on the England international, though he is also considering Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Paper Round’s view: Tchouameni looks to be a hugely promising player in his own right and would probably come cheaper than Rice because he does not have the versatility of the West Ham player, and he also does not come with a premium of being English and a homegrown player. As for West Ham, they must convince the player they can continue to offer success.

Benitez future in doubt

Everton manager Rafael Benitez could soon be on his way out at Goodison Park after his promising early season form has fallen away, says The Mirror. Chairman Bill Kenwright has called an emergency meeting, with owner Farhad Moshiri flying in from the United States in order to discuss the former Liverpool manager’s future at the club, with Arsenal up next on Monday.

Paper Round’s view: Benitez has occasionally done well at clubs, but regardless of his success at Chelsea, and his popularity in Liverpool, he rarely gets his sides playing attractive football and given his Newcastle exploits were barely remarkable, there should be little surprise that Everton are already losing their way and the manager is losing what support he garnered early on.

United want Red Bull coach

New York Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber is a target for Manchester United to join the club as interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s assistant manager. The 44-year-old Austrian was a youth team coach while the German was at RB Salzburg and the MLS season is now over. It is not clear how long it would take to secure him, and compensation would be due reports The Sun.

Paper Round’s view: United can be grateful that they have got rid of Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Mike Phelan also needs to be expunged as not one of them showed the aptitude or insight to promise serious tactical sophistication or motivational expertise. If Rangnick believes Struber can help improve the situation at Old Trafford then they should move swiftly.

