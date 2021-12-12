Martial to replace Mbappe at PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, whose current contract with the French club expires next summer. Mbappe is expected to leave Paris instead of signing an extension and RMC Sport (via the Mail) report that Martial is being touted as a possible incoming player for PSG. The 26-year-old is unhappy with his lack of game-time at Old Trafford and has already told Manchester United that he wants to leave in January. Lyon are also interested in the possibility of taking their former youth product back on loan from January until the end of the season.

Paper Round’s view: It seems like Mbappe is set to leave PSG for free next summer, so it makes sense that the Ligue 1 leaders are beginning to plan for his exit. Martial was a huge prospect when he joined Manchester United from Monaco but he’s failed to live up to the hype. He’s still only 26 years old but he has not really put in consistent performances during his time at Old Trafford. PSG supporters won’t be too happy to hear him being linked as replacement for one of the best attackers in world football. Martial still has it in him to become a top-class player, but it’s very unlikely that he will ever reach the level that Mbappe is at.

Chelsea chase Everton outcast

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of a January bid to sign Lucas Digne from Everton, according to the Sun. The French full-back has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park after a reported argument with Toffees boss Rafa Benitez. Digne is now being linked with a move to Chelsea, who may be in the market for a left wing-back after Ben Chilwell was ruled out with a long-term knee injury. Marcos Alonso is the only fit left wing-back at the west London club and on-loan midfielder Saul Niguez was forced to fill in for his compatriot in the Champions League.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea aren’t messing around this season. The Blues clearly want to challenge on all fronts and they need the squad depth if they want to win trophies. Thomas Tuchel’s side are struggling with injuries at the moment – which is probably why they are now being linked to signing new players. Realistically, it wouldn’t make much sense to sign another left-back because it would leave them with a bloated squad when Chilwell returns from injury. Chelsea will be in trouble if Alonso gets injured, but they can’t just go out and spend big on another defender just in case they get two injuries in one position. Digne is a great player and might be on the move after falling out with Benitez, but Chelsea wouldn’t be a smart move for him.

Dembele ready to walk away from Barca disaster

Ousmane Dembele has made the decision not to extend his contract with Barcelona and will leave at the end of the season. Spanish media outlet Sport reveal that the World Cup winner will end his disastrous spell at the Camp Nou in the summer. Dembele joined Barca back in 2017 in a whopping deal worth up to €140 million, but he his time in Spain has constantly been plagued by injuries. The 24-year-old will start to consider lucrative contract offers elsewhere from January when he can open negotiations with foreign clubs.

Paper Round’s view: Dembele’s time at Barcelona has been a complete nightmare. The Catalan club’s big-money signings of Dembele and Philippe Coutinho might be two of the worst transfers in history. The French forward leaving for free makes the signing even worse for Barcelona – and he is still only 24 years old. Dembele needs a fresh start and move away from Barca will be ideal for him. It will be a bit of a risk for any club that signs him due to his injury record, but there’s still a quality player in there. A move to a club like Paris Saint-Germain could be an option as they will able to meet Dembele’s wage demands and they will be looking for a new forward if Kylian Mbappe leaves.

Premier League trio battle for Jansson

Premier League trio Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle United are eyeing up a January move for Pontus Jansson, according to the Guardian. The 30-year-old’s current contract in west London is set to expire in the summer, meaning he could leave for free at the end of the season. However, the three interested parties will attempt to sign Jansson in the winter transfer window. The Guardian reveal that Brentford would demand a “hefty fee” for the Sweden international to leave mid-season, despite the fact that he may end up leaving for free in six months.

Paper Round’s view: Leicester have looked a bit suspect defensively this season, but Jansson isn’t needed too much as they already have Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Jannik Vestergaard and Wesley Fofana. However, the Brentford defender would add some much-needed defensive stability and leadership to both Everton and Newcastle’s back lines. It wouldn’t make too much sense for either club to spend a “hefty fee” to sign him in January if he is available for free in the summer but it could make a huge difference for the Magpies, who are currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

