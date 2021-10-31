Pogba and Rudiger interest Real Madrid

Real Madrid are keen on making two free transfer signings from the Premier League, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The first target is Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who could be signed on a pre-contract deal in January. For Paul Pogba they may have to wait until June, but Mino Raiola is no longer seen as an obstacle to a transfer.

Paper Round’s view: Raiola reportedly took around £40 million for delivering Pogba back to United from Juventus a few years ago, and he would no doubt look for another sizable payoff. Given Rudiger is far more effective than Pogba, the German international may think he deserves even more when it comes to making a similar arrangement.

Hazard set for Real exit

While Real Madrid may be signing two players from the Premier League, there is someone at the club who could move the other way. 30-year-old Belgian international Eden Hazard could leave the club in January, according to The Sun, and while Chelsea will not pay the £40m asking price, Newcastle United could see him as a way to strengthen in January.

Paper Round’s view: Hazard would require huge wages and given he has turned up at Real Madrid between seasons in fairly questionable shape, one would wonder why Chelsea would want to bring him back so far past his peak. Newcastle may be less discerning though, and can afford to waste huge sums of money on such risks.

Van de Beek wants out

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has instructed his agent to find him a way out of the club in January, on loan if necessary. The 24-year-old Dutch player has lost his place in the national squad as a result of being left out of most matches by United’s boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he now wants to get back to regular football.

Paper Round’s view: Solskjaer has shown he cannot be trusted when it comes to winning matches, so Van de Beek may get his chance of football at Old Trafford if the club do the right thing and sack the Norwegian. Either way, it has been miserable to watch an obviously talented player fail to make a success of his move to the Premier League.

Czech billionaire eyes West Ham

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is in talks to secure a 27 per cent stake in Premier League side West Ham, with the businessman valuing the club at around £600m in total. The Telegraph says that there is a chance that he wants to take outright control of the club in the long term, and Kretinsky believes that the club offers better value than the big six.

Paper Round’s view: West Ham have alighted on an excellent stadium in terms of facilities, they have a side that is playing well in the league, and the Premier League broadcast revenue seems set to remain high or go yet higher. For billionaires clubs in the league offer a sensible investment in a country which still, in theory, has the rule of law.

