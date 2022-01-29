Rangnick may inspire Pogba stay

Paul Pogba had been expected to leave Manchester United in the summer, but the 28-year-old has had a change of heart, according to The Sun. Pogba has been impressed with new boss Ralf Rangnick, and the German thinks that the Frenchman would serve as a unifying presence in the squad, and he may be kept on as a permanent manager beyond the summer.

Ad

Transfers Five transfer deals still to do - Lingard, Aubameyang, Zakaria, Carlos and Diaz 16 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Rangnick has done nothing special so far but his track record should earn him a shot as the club’s new manager. If he is able to get Pogba playing at his best for the rest of the season that would probably land them a top four spot, while if he could convince him to stay on at Old Trafford and fully commit, the club would be reinvigorated on the pitch.

Pogba Manchester United return could be soon - Rangnick

Newcastle to miss out on Belotti

Newcastle United were able to offer Torino striker wages of between seven and eight million euros to join the club, but the 28-year-old turned them down. While the newly rich Premier League side have the financial heft to pull off a deal, the forward would prefer to leave for AC Milan, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic out of contract in the summer and therefore open up a vacancy, claims The Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Belotti was hot property a few years ago and his form has faded a little, but he remains a potent attacker with the physical presence to help him succeed in the Premier League. However Milan are now back close to the top of the table and would offer Belotti the chance to remain in his own country as well as allowing him to play for a more glamorous team.

Lampard close to Everton job

After coming close to appointing Vitor Pereira as the new Everton manager, the club have had to abandon those plans as fans made their displeasure known about the prospect. The Mail claims that instead they will offer the job to former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, with the 44-year-old coach likely to bring in Ross Barkley on loan to his former club before the transfer window shuts.

Paper Round’s view: Even when he was sacked by Chelsea, he was doing a far from dreadful job - after all, Thomas Tuchel is now going through a tough time with his players after an initial and successful honeymoon. Everton have plenty of problems but they have an enthusiastic owner, so if Lampard can steady the ship the future would be bright for the following season.

Burnley set for double deal

Alex Pace, Burnley’s chairman, is in Croatia as they look to tie up a £7 million deal for Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic, with the Premier League side looking to strengthen ahead of their relegation battle. Also on his way should be Wout Weghorst, with the 29-year-old Dutchman close to a £12m deal from German team Wolfsburg.

Paper Round’s view: Sean Dyche is often happy securing a bargain for players who are about to hit their 30s and seems keen to land two more veterans. Both transfers represent something of a risk but they offer experience, and with Chris Wood having departed to relegation rivals Newcastle, Burnley need to act in order to rescue their season.

Transfers Barcelona and Juventus make approach for Arsenal striker Aubameyang - reports 19 HOURS AGO