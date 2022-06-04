Pogba yet to decide future

The Daily Telegraph reports on Paul Pogba’s future after Manchester United confirmed that the player would be leaving Old Trafford this summer after the end of his contract. The 29-year-old World Cup winner is most likely to join Juventus, his former club, on a free transfer, but there is also interest from Real Madrid and French side Paris Saint-Germain.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba has been a huge disappointment at United but with Juventus and France he has shown plenty of talent. While Serie A is an easier league, the club were also set up to win and there were more talented players around Pogba. Returning to Italy would give him a more relaxed environment to play in, but the competition is much more intense there now.

Spurs turn down Dybala

The Daily Mail believes that Tottenham have turned down the chance to sign Paulo Dybala, with the 28-year-old Argentine now a free agent after his contract ran out at Juventus at the end of the season. Dybala wants a contract worth £280,000 a week, which is too much for Spurs, but Inter Milan have offered £260,000 a week, while Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested.

Paper Round’s view: It seems that Dybala’s demands will be impossible for Juventus to meet if they also go through with the capture of Pogba, so the Argentine striker will need to look elsewhere. Inter are said to be keen on bringing back Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, but at least initially only on loan. His goalscoring record does suggest he is worth a gamble for one of the three.

Arsenal confident over Jesus

Arsenal believe that a £40 million offer for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will be enough to convince City to let him go. The 25-year-old Brazilian international is keen to sort out his future quickly, and does not anticipate staying because Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland will leave him down the pecking order. Arsenal also want Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

Paper Round’s view: Tielemans and Jesus would go some way to improve the creativity in midfield and the cutting edge up front, and they are both relatively affordable. After missing out on the Champions League at the end of the season, Mikel Arteta has a reduced transfer budget and he will have to prioritise his key positions, and hope to raise money through sales.

Nunez could replace Martial

The Mirror reports that Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is due to leave the club. The 26-year-old Frenchman has been on loan with Sevilla for the last half of the season but the Spaniards do not want to shell out to make the deal permanent. He is expected to find another club, and that would free up a position in the squad for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

Paper Round’s view: Nunez is likely to be a massive upgrade on Martial but the 22-year-old will cost a hefty sum, so United will have to hope that they can sell their forward for a decent amount. While Martial has occasionally shown his talent with United, he failed to convince playing through the middle and has progressed little over the last few seasons.

