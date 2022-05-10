Pep Guardiola has refused to talk about Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City until the deal is “completely done”, citing legal reasons.

There have been widespread reports that Haaland’s £63m transfer from Borussia Dortmund could be confirmed this week. The 21-year-old is said to have completed his medical , with City now set to activate his release clause.

Asked about Haaland’s arrival ahead of City’s game against Wolves on Wednesday evening, Guardiola played his cards close to his chest.

“Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me I am not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done,” he said. “I cannot talk, I am sorry. We will have time to talk.”

Pressed on whether an elite centre-forward is the missing link for his side, he was similarly cagey.

“We have a number nine now,” he said. "We have, I guess, new players in the squad, some from the academy come up next season. New players always help [us] to be a stronger team. But not one defender or striker will solve our defensive or scoring problems.

“Not me, the club always has to have a vision for the future. The decisions the club makes I am aware of and supportive 100 per cent.”

Following breakthrough spells at Molde in Norway and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, Haaland moved to Dortmund in December 2019 for around €20m (£17.1m). He has gone on to score 85 goals in 88 appearances for BVB in all competitions, making him one of the most sought-after strikers in world football.

City have seen off interest from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, among others, with the latter hampered by the protracted sale process which has followed Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government

Asked before Chelsea’s midweek trip to Leeds whether he could give Haaland any advice on his move to the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel said: “Me? Giving advice to Haaland? No advice, no advice.

“First of all, it’s not sure, no? And second of all, if he does not play for us, I will not give any advice.”

