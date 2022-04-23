Real consider Haaland switch

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid are unaware of recent reports suggesting that Kylian Mbappe is looking for a further 100 million euros to complete their proposed deal for the French striker, and are expecting the transfer to go through. They are also weighing up an offer for Erling Haaland, and beating Manchester City in the Champions League could help their cause.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland would be the main man at City and have the chance to earn tens of millions of pounds, if not hundreds, over the course of a few years at The Etihad. They also can offer the chance to work with the best coach in the game in Pep Guardiola, while Real Madrid are the most glamorous club on the planet. PSG, another option, offer little but cash.

Haaland set for City switch

While Marca reports that Haaland’s switch to Manchester City is far from complete, the Mail reports that the deal is all but done. A five-year contract worth around £500,000 a week will be awarded to the Borussia Dortmund striker, with a £63m fee paid to the German club to activate his release clause. That will spark a chase for Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Robert Lewandowski.

Paper Round’s view: Lewandowski might be tempted to move to Paris Saint-Germain if Mbappe goes to Real Madrid, and Darwin Nunez could conceivably fit in with the French club, Bayern Munich, Liverpool or Dortmund. With £63m paid to Dortmund that should kickstart a carousel of transfers for forwards, and there are only a few deals that look to be certain so far.

Leeds battle Liverpool for Ramsay

The Sun reports that Liverpool’s £3m move for young Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay could be thrown into a little bit of doubt. The 18-year-old right-back has improved in Scotland and is now attracting attention from fellow Premier League side Leeds United. The Yorkshire team can offer an easy route to first team football, with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the way at Anfield.

Paper Round’s view: Ramsay is reportedly an excellent prospect and at 18 years old, unless he is remarkably gifted, there is little to no chance that he will unseat Alexander-Arnold in the near future. At Leeds, even if they go down into the Championship, he will gain useful first-team experience that is a step up from the quality of sides he will be facing north of the border.

Ten Hag looks to De Jong

Frenkie de Jong could be on his way out of Barcelona after an inconsistent couple of years and The Mirror reports that the former Ajax man could be reunited with his former coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, who could want as many as 10 players to help rebuild at Old Trafford. Two other options are Declan Rice of West Ham, and Monaco’s youngster Aurelien Tchouameni.

Paper Round’s view: United rarely spend sensibly when it comes to assisting their manager so going for 10 new players is a huge risk. De Jong looks like quality and there would be the chance to reunite him not just with Ten Hag, but Donny van de Beek. However, until the players are through the door there is no reason for Ten Hag to get his hopes up with what the club can do for him.

