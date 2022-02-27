Real target Mbappe and Haaland

Real Madrid want to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. Both Real and Mbappe believe that the French international can play alongside Haaland, who is a traditional centre forward. While the league leaders want to pull off the double transfer, there is a chance that Barcelona could convince Mino Raiola and Haaland to come to Catalonia.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe and Haaland up front, potentially assisted by Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr, would be an incredible collection of forwards for Real. Of course, the Spaniards might have to sacrifice some existing players in order to raise funds, but should they pull off both these transfers then it would make them favourites to dominate league and European football.

Leeds close in on Marsch

Leeds United are searching for a replacement for Marcelo Bielsa, after the Argentine quit the club following their 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham. The Sun reports that the club have moved onto American coach Jesse Marsch, who last was at RB Leipzig for a few months before departing. Marsch has also coached at Montreal Impact, New York Red Bulls and RB Salzburg.

Paper Round’s view: Marsch will probably ask the players for more of the same given his time at Salzburg and Leipzig indicates a commitment to plenty of physical exertion for his players. While that is not necessarily a poor approach, it does seem that Bielsa’s tactics induce fatigue in squads after the demands he places upon them, and it may be an insufficient change to help reinvigorate them.

United keen on Gakpo and Palhinha

Manchester United are linked by The Mirror to two European players for the summer transfer window. The first is PSV Eindhoven’s 22-year-old Cody Gakpo, with the striker impressing so far this season. The second is Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26. The Portuguese player has a £50m release clause but could be available for as little as £20m, plus add-ons.

Paper Round’s view: With it looking more than possible that Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood will all not stay at the club beyond the summer, United need reinforcements up front, and it is time they brought in younger players. As for Palhinha, the club are likely to see Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba move on, so reinforcements are needed in the middle of the pitch too.

Georgian quits CSKA in protest

Tornike Shengelia, a Georgian basketball player for Russian side CSKA Moscow, has decided to quit his club and return to be with his family in Spain. The 30-year-old made the decision in response to Russia's decision to build on their 2014 invasion of the country into many other areas. “I made this decision in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. I do not consider [it] possible to continue playing for the Russian Army club,” he said.

Paper Round’s view: Shengelia has made an admirable and principled stand, something that Chelsea players should consider now. While Roman Abramovich has put the club into a trust, that is a nebulous arrangement that does not cede ownership, nor does it definitively stop him from having influence on the club. Thomas Tuchel and the club’s players have failed compared to Shengelia.

