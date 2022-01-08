Three clubs ready for Pogba

The Mirror clarifies that Paul Pogba has three potential destinations now that he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside England. The 28-year-old French international is into the last half-year of his deal with Manchester United, and could get a huge signing-on bonus should he join Juventus, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba has been a huge disappointment at Old Trafford, but he does not deserve all of the blame for that. His performances for France at times have been excellent, so clearly the environment needs to be right for him to thrive. Juventus can probably provide that, but both Real Madrid and PSG have much more talented squads than United.

Ashley deal may be imminent at Derby

Wayne Rooney has denied any knowledge of whether or not Mike Ashley could take over at Derby County, but the Mail reports he is believed to be close to a £50 million deal. Speaking of the rumours, Rooney said: “I know it's very close to something being announced due to my conversations with the administrators. In terms of personnel and who that is, I can honestly stand here and say I don't know.”

Paper Round’s view: Ashley ultimately made a sizeable chunk of profit, at least in terms of the figure initially paid for the club and the amount he sold it for, when the Saudi Arabian consortium took over at Newcastle. He continues to invest in troubled companies in an attempt to turn them around and may try the same thing at Derby.

United send Tuanzebe to Villa

Manchester United have decided to send Axel Tuanzebe on loan to Napoli for the rest of the season, despite their injury concerns. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have both struggled for fitness, leaving Phil Jones as a first team choice once again. The Sun reports that despite that they have lent the 24-year-old central defender to the Serie A side for an initial £500,000.

Paper Round’s view: Tuanzebe has been perfectly adequate at Villa but has never quite done enough when at Old Trafford to nail down a spot. If he impresses in Naples then perhaps there is still some promise there worth persevering with next season, but one could expect the player to secure a move elsewhere in the summer transfer window.

Spurs linked to new investment

Tottenham Hotspur could have a new investor, with The Telegraph reporting that Daniel Levy flew to the Bahamas to meet owner Joe Lewis. Singaporean businessman Forrest Li was recently given a tour of the club who are currently chasing Champions League qualification, leading to speculation that he may take a stake in the club.

Paper Round’s view: Lewis’ approach at Spurs has been successful in terms of business, and he was done well to ride the wave of Premier League popularity, but they are no nearer to becoming title-winners than any other time in the last decade. Lewis may want to keep control of the club but selling a stake might let him realise some of the profits.

