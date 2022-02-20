Real target Mbappe and Haaland

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid are aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, but if they fail they will look at a midfielder and winger. Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo will leave, as could Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz and Dani Ceballos. There are others who could also leave, with promotions from the reserve team more likely as reinforcements.

Ad

Transfers PSG prepare ‘mega offer' for Pogba but Man Utd stay not ruled out – Paper Round 15/02/2022 AT 00:34

Paper Round’s view: Given the dreadful state of Barcelona’s finances, if Real target both the superstar strikers and get them, they will be hugely advantaged and can shed some big earners at the same time. If Eden Hazard can be moved on as well, then they will be in the position to dominate Spanish - and perhaps European - football for years to come.

Pedri 'really enjoyed' playing with Messi but stresses Barcelona have to move on

Burnley fail with Pogba bid

The Mirror reports that Paul Pogba almost joined Burnley back in 2011. Eddie Howe, now the Newcastle boss but a decade ago in charge at Turf Moor, had wanted the Frenchman to add verve to his midfield. However Alex Ferguson chose to leave the then-teenager in the reserves, which precipitated his move to Juventus in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: Mino Raiola has rarely stopped his players from maximising their earning potential, and Ferguson rarely met an antagonist he didn’t try to resist, so there was likely always going to be a problem for Pogba given his relationship with the manager and the agent. Given the dreadful form he has offered since his return, he probably should have stayed away for good.

United want to give Dalot new deal

Manchester United want to keep Diogo Dalot. The 22-year-old Portuguese international is preferred to Aaron Wan-Bissaka under Ralf Rangnick and the club will exercise their option to keep him on at the club for another year. Despite interest from Roma, Fiorentina and Borussia Dortmund, the Mail reports that he could be given a new deal to stay.

Paper Round’s view: Wan-Bissaka arrived at Old Trafford with an excellent aptitude for tackles, but failed to build on his game and offer more in attack. With Rangnick happy to focus on getting players forward that has suited Dalot, and if one player has to be sacrificed in the summer, then the England international should be moved on to another club.

United ready to sell Bailly

Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to bring Eric Bailly to his current club. The 27-year-old defender joined Manchester United when the Portuguese coach was taking over at Old Trafford but has fallen down the pecking order. The Sun reports that United are ready to sell given the number of options they already have at Old Trafford.

Paper Round’s view: Bailly clearly has some talent but he has struggled to stay fit and that failure to get regular time for the first team has cost him the opportunity to learn on the job. He remains the same player he was when he joined, except he is physically far more brittle. If he can be sold and money can be raised for the first team, that is much better.

Football Varane explains big difference between himself and 'more impulsive' Pogba 14/02/2022 AT 14:11