Mancini might be coming back to Manchester

Roberto Mancini could be considered as a "wild card candidate" to be installed as Manchester United manager from next summer. The Telegraph reveal that the Red Devils are considering a shock swoop for the former Manchester City boss. Mancini could become available if Italy fail to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but a job at Old Trafford could even be enough to turn his head if he does not get sacked by the Azzurri. Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers are also being considered for the role.

Paper Round's view: Mancini returning to Manchester would certainly be something. His links to the blue half of Manchester could prove a stumbling block - especially as he was the first manager to win the Premier League title for City. However, he has proven himself an elite tactician during his current spell at Italy where he won Euro 2020 and he has also brought through talented youngsters to the senior side. Despite all of this, Pochettino, Ten Hag and maybe even Rodgers all seem to be better fits. Mancini has proven to be slightly volatile in his previous club roles, whereas United need calmness and stability.

Man Utd join battle for Adeyemi

The Mirror view Manchester United as a possible destination for Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. The 19-year-old is reportedly wanted by a host of Europe's top clubs, including Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal. However, former Salzburg boss Ralf Rangnick has just been appointed as the interim boss at Old Trafford, which has opened the door to a potential move for Adeyemi. The youngster is valued at around £34 million and could be available for sale in the January transfer window.

Paper Round's view: Adeyemi is the latest German wonderkid who is in high demand. He has already scored 15 goals this season in just 25 appearances in all competitions, so it makes sense that Europe's finest are eyeing him up ahead of the winter window. Would Manchester United be an ideal destination for him? Probably not. The Premier League club have already got a young promising forward in Mason Greenwood, so his minutes at Old Trafford would be limited. Dortmund, Barcelona or Arsenal would make a lot more sense if Adeyemi is looking for first-team football.

Real Madrid ramp up Rudiger interest

Real Madrid are growing confident in their pursuit of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to Goal. The Germany international is rapidly approaching the expiration date on his current contract at Stamford Bridge and will be allowed to open negotiations with foreign clubs from January. Goal reveal that Rudiger is "not interested" in signing a new deal with Chelsea, and now Real Madrid are "prioritising" a move for the 28-year-old. Los Blancos are feeling "optimistic" that they will bring Rudiger to the Spanish capital next summer.

Paper Round's view: This is a nightmare for Chelsea. Rudiger has been one of the best centre-backs in Europe since Thomas Tuchel took the reins in west London earlier this year. If the Blues defender leaves Stamford Bridge, they will have to pay a huge fee to sign a top-class replacement. It seems like the stumbling block is his wage demands, but there's no doubting that he deserves a significant pay rise. It will be a huge mistake if Chelsea lose him this summer - especially with Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva approaching the end of their contracts too.

West Ham plan to hit January transfer market

West Ham United are ready to strengthen their squad in the January transfer market, with David Moyes admitting that the club plan to challenge with the Premier League's top teams. The Mirror reveal that England duo Jesse Lingard and James Tarkowski are at the top of the Hammers' shortlist. The pair will be available for cut-price fees due to their contract situations as both are set to become free agents at the end of the season. Moyes is also eyeing up a new striker, with Basel forward Arthur Cabral on the cards.

Paper Round's view: West Ham are once again having a supreme season under Moyes. The former Manchester United manager is enjoying himself at the London Stadium and the Hammers are currently sitting in fourth place in the Premier League. They are smashing it in the Europa League and are still in the Carabao Cup after knocking out holders Manchester City. It makes sense to try and strengthen their squad in January so they can continue to compete across all fronts for the remainder of the season.

