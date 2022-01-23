Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint Germain are in talks involving a potential swap deal involving Tanguy Ndombele and Georginio Wijnaldum.
Both players are weighing up a January exit, having played just 2,205 minutes combined this season.
According to the Daily Mail, the midfielders could trade clubs, which would see Wijnaldum retuning to the Premier League, whilst Ndombele would link-up with former Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino in his native France.
Ndombele has also been subject to a swap deal with AS Roma’s Jordan Veretout, and could be the first of two Tottenham midfield exits this month.
Current Spurs manager Antonio Conte is looking to free funds to revamp his squad, with Dele Alli also expected to leave the club on loan after being axed from the squad ahead of Sunday’s crucial top four clash with Chelsea.
