Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachima-Watzke has rubbished claims that Erling Haaland is under pressure to decide his future.
Haaland is among Europe's most wanted players and rumours have circulated of a move to La Liga this summer as well as the Premier League.
Ad
Haaland himself said Dortmund were pushing him to make a decision on his future, but Watzke insists there is no pressure.
Transfers
Five-club battle erupts for Haaland, Juventus in Martial trouble - Paper Round
"Saying that Dortmund would give Erling an ultimatum is b******t. There's no deadline," he said.
- Dortmund 'pushing' Haaland for decision on future
- Transfer news LIVE - Gerrard wants Suarez reunion and race for Haaland continues
Watzke also said that Dortmund would look for a replacement should Haaland leave, as they did with Robert Lewandowski when the Polish striker departed for Bayern Munich.
But despite Watzke's words, Haaland certainly believes he needs to get a move on, and admitted he had not yet spoken out of respect for the club.
"I will soon have to get things started," he said.
I never spoke until now to respect the club."
Transfers
Haaland says Dortmund 'pushing' for decision on future
Transfers
Ousmane Dembele set for PL move - Paper Round
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad