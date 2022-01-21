Adama Traore’s move to Tottenham is close to being agreed, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Wolves winger has a contract which expires in 18 months, meaning his current club are prepared to sell to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year, or for a further reduced sum in the summer.

Wolves rejected a £15 million bid from Spurs this week, reports The Athletic , but the club expect that a figure closer to their asking price of £20m will be agreed.

Antonio Conte wants options to challenge Emerson Royal on the right wing, and he may choose to use the Spanish international as a wing-back.

Traore had been subject of a loan bid from Spurs in the summer but the move fell through, and the Midlands club were unable to persuade the player to agree fresh terms to stay on with the club.

