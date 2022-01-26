Tottenham are in talks with Porto for Luis Diaz, with the Portuguese side wanting more than £50 million for the player, according to reports.

Porto have asked for 60 million euros (£50.2m) for the winger and the London club hope to structure a deal with 45 million euros guaranteed, with the rest of the sum to be made up of potential add-ons. That stands in contrast to the 25-year-old Colombian’s release clause of 80 million euros.

However the Independent reports that Antonio Conte’s side believe that there is a deal to be done as they look to back their Italian manager, who has grown frustrated by a lack of action in the transfer market since his appointment.

Tottenham have been linked with a £20m deal for Adama Traore of Wolves, though were both players to arrive they would not compete with one another for time on the pitch as the Spanish international is seen as an option at wing-back rather than higher up the pitch.

Diaz has 32 caps for his national team, and has scored 14 goals in 18 Portuguese league games so far this season.

Spurs are in need of a new wide man to play up top with Steven Bergwijn linked with a move to Ajax, and Heung-min Son out of action with an injury. Bryan Gil has also been rumoured to be a loan target of French side Nice.

