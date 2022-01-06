Tottenham may make another move for Adama Traore, according to reports.

Spurs tried to sign Traore last summer when they were managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Santo was sacked and replaced by Antonio Conte, but the Italian is keen to sign the player.

Conte and Spurs see Traore as a wing-back, according to The Athletic , and believe he can offer more attacking threat from that position than the current first choice, Emerson Royal.

The former Chelsea boss converted Victor Moses into a wing-back when the pair were both at Stamford Bridge, and he may attempt a similar move with the Spanish international.

With Spurs not keen to spend unnecessarily in the market this January, Traore would potentially be affordable if Matt Doherty is sent back to his former club, either on loan or permanently.

25-year-old Traore has a year and a half left on his contract and is valued at £20 million, which would then diminish in the summer when he could start to think about leaving on a free transfer.

