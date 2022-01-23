Burnley want to bring in Aaron Ramsey on loan for the remainder of the season after the Juventus midfielder looks to escape his Serie A nightmare.

According to The Sun, The Clarets have been in talks with the Welsh international for the last few weeks, looking to strike a deal for a temporary switch as they prepare to fight for Premier League survival.

The midfielder’s £400,000 wages would cause a stumbling block, but it is hopeful a deal could be agreed after Ramsey's initial rejection at the proposal, with the Serie A side desperate to move him on.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri discussed Ramsey’s situation earlier in the window, calling him an “outgoing player”.

He said: "Ramsey, he returned today after we had given him a few days off to work, to train separately, in England.

"In any case, he's an outgoing player."

Ramsey was hoping to link-up with another former Gunners midfielder at Selhurst Park, but Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace haven’t made a move.

The 31-year-old left the Emirates Stadium for Italy in 2019, and after only 69 appearances for the Old Lady, is weighing up a move back to the Premier League.

