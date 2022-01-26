Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema has revealed she has spoken to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona about a move but has not ruled out staying with Arsenal.
The 25-year-old Dutch international is out of contract in the summer meaning she is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with teams outside of England, and after five years with Arsenal she is considering a change in club.
Arsenal are currently top of the Women’s Super League but winning the Champions League may be easier with either the French or Spanish club.
Speaking to Dutch newspaper AD, the forward said she was not set on leaving Arsenal but wanted to be at the right club.
“In the coming weeks I have to get a certain feeling for the right club,” she said. “[But] the door to Arsenal is definitely not closed yet.
“I want to win the Champions League. I want to get the most out of it [her career]. That means I may have to take the next step. I’m 25 and that’s still quite young, but I’ve been around for a while.”
“The years to come should officially be my peak years,” she continued. “I have to spend it somewhere at a club that best suits my ambitions.”
