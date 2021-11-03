Conte's spending spree to start in January

Antonio Conte has set his eye on four Serie A stars to kickstart his spending spree at Tottenham Hotspur. The Star report that the Italian is looking to strengthen the spine of his team as he plans to sign a defender, midfielder and striker in the January transfer window. Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is a long-term target for Tottenham, is number one on Conte's wishlist. In defence, the ex-Inter Milan boss plans to return to his former club for either Milan Skriniar or Stefan De Vrij. Conte will cross to the other side of the city to convince AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie to join him for a cut-price fee due to the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Paper Round's view: When you hire Conte, you have to mean business. Chelsea are still trying to offload some of the Conte signings from his time in west London between 2016 and 2018. A lot of Inter supporters questioned the likes of Aleksandar Kolarov and Conte favourite Arturo Vidal. However, these players brought experience to a future title-winning side. If Spurs want to win trophies under Conte, they will have to go all in. The four players on his transfer shortlist won't come cheap, but they will bring quality to his squad. The club just need to be careful about signing squad players on huge contracts because they will be difficult to offload when Conte eventually leaves.

Conte convinces Kane to stay at Spurs

Antonio Conte may have only been in charge of Tottenham Hotspur for hours, but he has reportedly already convinced Harry Kane to stay in north London. The Sun report that the Spurs striker is "ready to abandon all plans to quit Tottenham" following the appointment of Conte. The England captain believes the Italian will help Tottenham win trophies - which was the main reason behind Kane's desire to leave last summer. The 28-year-old was the subject of interest from Premier League champions Manchester City throughout the summer transfer window.

Paper Round's view: Let's see what happens because we all heard the same story following the appointment of Jose Mourinho at Tottenham and we all know how that ended. You can't help but think that Kane had to move last summer if he wanted to get out of north London. Every top club will be looking at Erling Haaland at the end of the season and Kane will be approaching 29 years old. Which club will pay north of £100 million for him? Anyway... Conte could actually bring trophies to Tottenham. He's a proven winner - but Spurs will be tougher than his previous top-level jobs.

The Return of the King at Barcelona

The Mail reveal that Barcelona are expected to announce the return of Xavi Hernandez as the club's new coach on Thursday. Ronald Koeman was sacked by Barca last Wednesday and club legend Xavi quickly became the favourite to take over from the Dutchman. The 41-year-old is set to take charge of his final match as manager of Al Saad on Wednesday before arriving in Spain on Thursday. The Catalan club may leave interim coach Sergi Barjuan in the dugout for this weekend's match away at Celta Vigo, giving Xavi two weeks to prepare for his debut match in charge at the club he once played for.

Paper Round's view: It's the Return of the King. However, Xavi needs to be careful. Forget Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer - the Spaniard has just seen a club legend sacked at Barcelona in Koeman. He is taking a huge risk as he won't want to tarnish his legendary status at the Camp Nou. Club officials need to accept that it's going to take a while to get Barcelona back to the top of European football. A complete rebuild is needed and Xavi might be the best person to do that as he knows the club very well. No pressure...

Wolves keen to keep Hwang on permanent deal

Wolves are ready to complete the permanent signing of Hee-chan Hwang in January after his scintillating start to the Premier League season. The Telegraph report that the Midlands club have an option-to-buy clause worth £14 million for the South Korean international, who joined on loan from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window. Wolves are also planning to reignite their interest in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches in the winter window. The 24-year-old was linked with a Wolves move in the summer, but talks ended after Sanches suffered a knee injury.

Paper Round's view: What a signing Hwang has been. The 25-year-old has scored four goals for Bruno Lage's side and he has already struck up a solid partnership with Wolves' talisman Raul Jimenez. £14 million is a no-brainer really. Additionally, Sanches would be a solid signing. The Portuguese international has struggled since his younger days after being touted as a rising star with Benfica. He's come a long way since his failed loan spell at Swansea City and he would offer some central-midfield depth in Lage's squad.

