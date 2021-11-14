Liverpool and City scout Chan

Hwang-hee Chan is a target for both Manchester City and Liverpool and Wolves are keen to turn his loan into a permanent deal to avoid any complications. The Mirror reports that both sides have scouted the 25-year-old South Korean forward, who has impressed at Wolves so far this season. While the club have the option to turn the deal permanent, they want to leave nothing to chance.

Paper Round’s view: Usually in this kind of situation, if City or Liverpool want Chan, then they won’t be able to force RB Leipzig to break their agreement with Wolves. The most practical option is to pay Wolves a sizable fee in order to step aside, or simply to buy the forward once the deal with the Midlands club is agreed, and he can then move on in the summer.

United ready to let Henderson go

Newcastle United could be ready to take on Dean Henderson from Manchester United as the 24-year-old looks to regain his form, and his place in the England national squad. The goalkeeper struggled to recover from a bout of coronavirus and has lost his place as David de Gea’s equal at Old Trafford. The Sun reports that United are open to letting him leave on an 18-month deal.

Paper Round’s view: Henderson is a perfectly good ‘keeper but he did not show anything brilliant last season for United. If De Gea has regained his confidence after an awful period at the club, he is worth keeping on for many years left. A long loan deal allows Henderson to settle in at a club, and allows United to save on wages and not worry too much about their goalkeeping situation for the long-term.

Pochettino ready for Premier League return

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino could be ready to return to the Premier League, according to The Telegraph. The Argentine has endured a rough time of the coronavirus pandemic as PSG fell short of Lille in the race for the league title last year, and while they are coasting to glory this season, he is in the last year of his contract and could interest Manchester United.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester United desperately need to dump Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he has made it absolutely clear he does not have the required coaching ability. At Spurs, Pochettino showed he had enough tactical nous to mount a decent title challenge, and played attractive football at the same time. If PSG get knocked out of the Champions League he may become free relatively soon.

Dortmund want to keep Haaland

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Borussia Dortmund hope to keep Erling Haaland out of the reach of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea by offering him a huge new contract. The 21-year-old Norwegian international striker, who is currently recovering from a hip injury, will be offered a huge salary of 18 million euros in order to stay for another year.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland, before his injury, was his usual brilliant self and all of the teams mentioned above, plus PSG, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool - if not more - will be after the player in the summer. If Dortmund can manage to keep and develop him for another year then that increase in value could cancel out any raise they give him.

