Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley.

The Clarets’ relegation to the Championship made Pope an attractive proposition to top-flight clubs, and the Magpies stepped in for the England international.

Pope arrived in the North East on Thursday and put his name to the deal following the successful competition of a medical.

Newcastle have said the former Bury, Charlton and York City goalkeeper has signed for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year deal.

“Now I’m here I want to get started,” Pope, 30, said . “The deal has taken a couple of weeks to come to fruition, but it got over the line really quickly.

“I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is starting to shape the squad, after guiding Newcastle to safety at the end of last season.

“Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international-level goalkeeper,” Howe said. “I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position.

“There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs, so I’d like to thank our owners and everyone behind the scenes for getting us ahead of the competition.

"I’m delighted he is joining us as we prepare for an exciting challenge ahead.”

Martin Dubravka is the current first-choice keeper at St James’ Park, but he is likely to be dislodged by Pope.

Newcastle kick off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest on August 6.

