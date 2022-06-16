Liverpool’s next signing of the window is reportedly set to be right-back Calvin Ramsey.

The club have reportedly agreed to a fixed fee of around £4 million with £1.5 million in bonuses dependent on how many appearances Ramsey makes for the club, as per

The Scottish right-back is the Reds’ third signing of the summer after Fabio Carvalho came in from Fulham for a reported fee of £5 million, with a possible £2.7 million of add-ons, and potential record singing Darwin Nunez , who was brought from Benfica with a fee of £64 million, that may rise to £85 million.

At just 18 years old, Ramsey has made 40 appearances for the Scottish club’s senior team, and his performances last season earned him the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year award.

Ramsey coming in proves to be a back-up for Liverpool’s star full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold, who registered 19 assists for Liverpool last season – more than any other player in the team, has been a part of the first team since he was around Ramsey’s age.

During his time at the club, both Nathaniel Clyne and Joe Gomez were seen as back-ups for the position, but with the former securing a move to Crystal Palace after a loan period at Bournemouth, and the latter’s preferred position being centre-back, it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp felt that depth was needed in the position.

Reports also say that Ramsey will be Klopp’s final signing of the summer, meaning the midfielder that Liverpool wanted will not be coming in this year.

An offer was made for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni , but the French international chose Real Madrid ahead of both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, deciding to join the Spanish giants in a £60 million deal.

Liverpool will apparently wait until the summer of 2023 to make a midfield signing meaning that the Reds enter next season with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones as midfield options.

Though nothing has been confirmed, rumours that Oxlade-Chamberlain may leave the club are in full force, with the English midfielder looking to join a club that offers him more game time than the Reds currently do.

Although Carvalho and Harvey Elliott can play as attacking midfielders, it is likely that they will be situated further forward come next season.

