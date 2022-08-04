Manchester United left back Alex Telles has joined Sevilla on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old has joined the La Liga club ahead of the 2022-23 season. His transfer comes after United signed left back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord earlier in the transfer window.

Ad

Malacia is expected to be United's second-choice left back behind Luke Shaw this season, meaning there would have been greater competition for Telles to get minutes.

Transfers Man Utd line up £17m-rated Dest - Paper Round 18 HOURS AGO

Telles has made 50 appearances for United since moving from Porto in 2020.

Sevilla finished fourth in La Liga last season and are managed by former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui.

Anthony Martial joined Sevilla on a season-long loan last season, but he looks set to be a part of Erik ten Hag's plans at United this campaign.

Telles started his career at Juventude in Brazil in 2011 before moving to Gremio two years later. After a further two-and-a-half seasons at Galatasaray in Turkey, and a productive loan spell at Inter Milan, he joined Porto in 2016.

The Brazil international was a regular starter at left-back for the Portuguese club, making 195 appearances, before moving to United.

Telles has scored one goal for United; an eye-catching volley against Villarreal at Old Trafford in the Champions League group stages in October last year.

United said in their statement: "A popular and professional member of the squad, Telles leaves United with everybody’s best wishes for the campaign to come and Reds supporters will be following Sevilla’s results from afar."

Telles, who will wear the number three shirt for Sevilla, could make his La Liga debut against Cadiz on August 6.

Premier League Parker: Forget unbeaten start, Rangnick must shift dead wood at Man Utd 09/12/2021 AT 14:29