Marseille have confirmed they have signed Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer, after he terminated his contract with Inter Milan earlier this week.A two-year deal has been agreed which will see Sanchez, who has not played in Ligue 1 before, at Marseille until 2024.

Sanchez made 39 appearances last season as Inter were pipped to the Serie A title by AC Milan . The 33-year-old’s contract at Inter was torn up after manager Simone Inzaghi told him he was no longer part of his plans for the upcoming season.

He was greeted by hundreds of fans when he landed in Marseille on Tuesday night, with flares and fireworks upon his arrival. Sanchez has previously played for Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United and has been Chile’s star player over the last decade.

But, he will not play at this year’s Qatar World Cup as Chile were knocked out in the qualifying stage.

Marseille had an impressive season last year to finish runners-up in Ligue 1 to Paris Saint-Germain, although the club brought in a new manager, Igor Tudor in July.

Reports in France claim some players including Matteo Guendouzi and captain Dimitri Payet are dissatisfied with Tudor.

The tension heightened when Marseille failed to win any of their pre-season games, losing to Middlesbrough, Norwich, AC Milan and drawing to Real Betis.

Payet was dropped at the weekend in Marseille’s Ligue 1 opener which they won 4-1 against Reims.

Tudor was jeered by the fans at kick-off in response to the bad atmosphere within the club which looks set to continue.

Marseille face Brest on Sunday where Sanchez could make his debut for the team.

