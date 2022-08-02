Fulham have completed the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on a three-year deal worth up to £8m.

The German goalkeeper had been first-choice at The Emirates between 2018 and 2021 but lost his place following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale last summer.

Ad

The signing of Matt Turner from New England Revolution was set to make him fall further behind in the pecking order.

Transfers Ronaldo flies back to tell Man Utd he wants out – Paper Round 25/07/2022 AT 23:02

Speaking to FFCtv, Leno said: “It feels amazing to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team.

“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time but in the end we made it, and that’s the most important thing.”

Leno, 30, who made just four Premier League appearances last term, is Fulham’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Kevin Mbabu.

He is expected to replace Marek Rodak as first-choice goalkeeper as Marco Silva tries to keep Fulham in the top-flight.

In total, Leno made 125 appearances for the Gunners after joining from Bayer Leverkusen four years ago, keeping 37 clean sheets.

Transfers Chelsea target Koulibaly, Kimpembe and Ake transfers - Paper Round 13/07/2022 AT 05:48