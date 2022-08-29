Antonio Conte believes he needs at least two more transfer windows to turn Tottenham into Premier League title contenders.

Spurs have made a strong start to the season, taking 10 points from a possible 12 on offer.

But Conte, who took charge last November, has dismissed the possibility of a title challenge just yet.

“If you compare to last season, we are more complete,” he said.

“But to reach other teams at the top level we need time, patience and transfer markets, at least two transfer markets to reach the same level.”

With the summer transfer window closing on Thursday, a day after Spurs face West Ham, Conte says he is content if there are no more new additions.

“I spoke with the club and told them my opinion, but if we do something or not it’s OK.

“With the new players, we started to work with them in only one month and a half. And I think at the end my choices were good because we got four good results in the first four games.

“Now when you have to go and play one game every three days, it’s normal to make rotation, the players to be intelligent to understand that they have to sometimes go on the bench, come in, alternate. And this is the period that the club can understand if we are really, really complete in the squad or maybe we could do better.”

Harry Kane scored twice in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Forest and Conte is keen to tie him down to a longer-term deal.

The England striker is currently under contract until 2024 and came close to leaving last summer to join Manchester City.

“We are talking about an important player for Tottenham and the desire of everybody in the club is to continue to stay with Tottenham and to sign a new contract,” said Conte about Kane.

“But if you ask me about the details, information, I cannot answer you.”

