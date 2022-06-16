Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Fabio Vieira from Porto in a transfer worth €40million (£34.13m).

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is set to travel to London in the coming hours to sign a five-year contract, according to Record.

The deal is believed to be made up of €35m guaranteed with another €5m in ‘achievable’ add-ons.

Vieira has a €50m release clause but Porto have accepted Arsenal’s offer.

Vieira came up through the youth system at Porto and enjoyed an impressive 2021/22 season with seven goals and 16 assists.

He was named player of the tournament at the 2021 European Under-21 Championship.

Arsenal are also chasing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

According to the Times, Arsenal are “increasingly confident” over a deal for Jesus.

Their initial bid was reported to be worth up to £30m but they are expected to increase it to get closer to City’s valuation of £50m.

Jesus scored 13 times and provided 12 assists in all competitions for City last season.

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans has also been linked with a move to the Emirates as he enters the final year of his contract.

