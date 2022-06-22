Arsenal face struggle to land two targets

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are battling to make two more signings as they look to rebuild their squad for Mikel Arteta. The first player is Raphinha, but the paper reports that Arsenal’s first bid is well below the fee demanded by Leeds United, who value their Brazilian winger at £60 million, and there are still ongoing negotiations for £50m-rated Gabriel Jesus.

Ad

Transfers 'A very creative player' - Arsenal sign Vieira on a long-term contract 12 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: While valuation is one obstacle to signing both of the players from Leeds and Manchester City, both of these players are attracting more interest from within the Premier League and from clubs outside England. Paris Saint-Germain are linked with Jesus and Raphinha has caught the eye of Barcelona, so Arsenal will need to move quickly before others swoop in.

Newcastle close in on Pope

The Sun believes that Newcastle will sign Nick Pope from Burnley in the near future, for a fee of around £8-10m. The 30-year-old will be back in the Premier League soon but Newcastle are having trouble with other targets. Lille’s £37m valuation for Sven Botman is proving difficult, and Reims are asking £26m for their striker Hugo Ektike. That could see Eddie Howe move on to other targets.

Paper Round’s view: Newly rich teams often find themselves paying over the odds for players who are not in demand amongst the biggest sides, and it can take a few years for the clubs to attract more credible players and get either better value, or better athletes. While Pope is a bargain compared to the French-based players, Newcastle need more options next season.

Chelsea line up two deals

The Mirror reports on two new players for Chelsea. The club will pick up £7m from Inter Milan in a loan fee for Romelu Lukaku, with no obligation for the Italians to conclude a permanent deal. However the paper states that Thomas Tuchel should soon be rewarded. One player likely to arrive is Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, and there is an expectation that Raheem Sterling will move from Manchester City.

Paper Round’s view: If Tuchel was happier with Kai Havertz’s efforts as a false nine compared to Lukaku’s less-than-stellar contributions then he will probably be even more satisfied with Sterling. The 27-year-old England international has excellent technique and experience in the role, as well as providing better finishing than the German attacking player.

United in talks for Antony

The Telegraph claims that Manchester United remain in talks for Ajax’s forward Antony. The 22-year-old winger played under United’s new boss Erik ten Hag last season and they hope to reunite the pair at Old Trafford ahead of the new campaign. The Brazilian winger will offer competition in a squad where Marcus Rashford struggled last season and others have left.

Paper Round’s view: In addition to Rashford’s poor form, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have left, Mason Greenwood may never play for the club again, and Anthony Martial is expected to leave. Unless Jadon Sancho rediscovers his best form there are reasons to be worried that bringing in Antony will mean there is still only one flank where United can offer an attacking threat.

Transfers United close in on £40m Antony capture - Paper Round A DAY AGO