Aymeric Laporte will remain at Manchester City after reported interest from Chelsea.

The Evening Standard reported that the Blues had made a move for the Spaniard, despite contrary reports that they were working on another City centre-back, former Cobham graduate Nathan Ake.

"Yes [I am staying this season]," Laporte said. "I'm super happy and fit. The team too. There remains only the common objective - the Champions League - but we will do everything to [win] it this year."

The defender followed up his answer by also ruling out a return to French football.

"For now, that's not the goal.

"I still have three years of [my] contract. I'm happy and the club [are] too."

"I played a lot of minutes [last season]: I am the central defender who had the most [games]. I am a reference and I am very happy that the coach and Manchester City have confidence in me. So why not go on for a long time?"

It was reported last summer that Laporte - a £57 million arrival from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 - was considering his future at City after a lack of game time, owing to the form of John Stones and Ruben Dias, but the Spaniard forced his way back into manager Pep Guardiola's plans to become a mainstay in last season's title-winning side.

