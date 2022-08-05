Barca given hope over Silva deal

Barcelona have been given encouragement over their hopes of signing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. The Catalans are long-time admirers of the Portuguese playmaker and with Frenkie de Jong still being trailed by Manchester United and Chelsea, they could make a move for the 27-year-old midfielder. His agent Jorge Mendes has given his blessing, according to The Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Pep Guardiola has explained that he does not want players who are not happy to stay, and with the extensive rumours following Silva, it may be that the player has had enough of life in England. As for De Jong, he appears no closer to the exit so perhaps it is moot. He needs clarification over his future in the next week or so to get on with his career.

Corinthians want Ronaldo

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a way out of the club but it appears impossible for him to play in the Champions League this season unless there is a dramatic change, reports Marca. One other option is a move to Brazil, as Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves said: "In football everything is possible, and I have the obligation to do my best for Corinthians. "Is it possible? I don't know. We haven't tried yet, we haven't looked into it, but we are keeping an eye on it. Imagine if he suddenly wants to play in Brazil."

Paper Round’s view: It seems that Ronaldo’s biggest problem at United is not the severe pay cut after missing out on the Champions League, but the fact he can add to his European scoring tally. While Corinthians can probably offer him a better shot at winning titles, there is obviously no way that they can solve his desire to keep padding out his Champions League stats.

Spurs chasing Udogie

The Telegraph brings an update on Tottenham Hotspur’s busy summer in the transfer market, with news that they are in talks for Udinese’s 19-year-old Destiny Udogie. The left-back has impressed in Serie A and a transfer fee of £21 million might be required to get the deal done, and the player is also likely to remain with Udinese on a season-long loan.

Paper Round’s view: Tottenham have struggled to replicate the incredible form of their full-back’s under Mauricio Pochettino, so it makes sense that Antonio Conte is working on another player who can feature on the flanks. At just 19, Udogie presumably has the stamina and athleticism that is required by Conte, who has often used wing-backs, which is a physically demanding role.

Batshuayi linked with another loan

Michy Batshuayi has been linked with yet another loan deal, this time with Wolves willing to pay a proportion of his wages. The 28-year-old Belgian forward has had spells with Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace and most recently Besiktas, but he may now have the chance to stay in the Premier League before the end of his Chelsea contract next season, says The Sun.

Paper Round’s view: Batshuayi has a decent enough scoring record, and hit 14 in his most recent campaign in Turkey. For Wolves, who are not quite sure of the fitness of Raul Jimenez for the season, it makes sense that they add the Chelsea striker as a cut-price option. Batshuayi can put himself in the shop window for what he will hope is a big Bosman transfer next summer.

