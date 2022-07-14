Barcelona given Lewandowski deadline

Spanish newspaper Marca reports on the situation between Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich. The Polish striker wants to leave the club, and Bayern are looking for 50 million euros before they will consider his exit. However Barcelona are looking to spend far less than that sum, and there is a desire to get a transfer arranged within the next week for both sides.

Paper Round’s view: Lewandowski is unlikely to cause problems and refuse to train with his current side, or appear on tour with them as part of pre-season arrangements. However the 33-year-old has made plain his desire to leave Bayern, and understandably so - there is nothing left for the Polish striker to achieve with the club. Barcelona however are on the c usp of something new with Xavi Hernandez.

Martinez agreement could come soon

The Daily Mail believes that an agreement to sign Lisandro Martinez could soon be struck by Manchester United. The 23-year-old was subject of a rejected £42m, but Ajax could be ready to do a deal for £46m. The Argentine’s arrival would spell the end of the Old Trafford career of at least once central defender, with Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe all at risk of being sold.

Paper Round’s view: Unfortunately for Bailly his fitness prevented him from every reaching the desired level on a consistent basis, while Jones ultimately could not cut out the errors in his game before he too suffered injuries. Tuanzebe has shown elsewhere that his ability is not quite enough, so buying a player like Martinez would be essential to fixing the rot in United’s defence.

Torreira exit delayed

The Mirror claims that Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has an agreement to join Valencia in La Liga after spending last year on loan at Fiorentina. The 26-year-old Uruguayan international failed to keep his place at Arsenal after initially breaking through under Unai Emery. However his replacement, Mikel Arteta, wants to run the rule over Torreira in pre-season.

Paper Round’s view: Granit Xhaka is often linked with a move away from the Emirates so perhaps Arteta is interested to see that, if the Swiss midfielder is sold, whether it would make sense to keep Torreira on to perform the same aggressive role in midfield. Torreira has shown at Fiorentina that he remains a reliable presence when called upon.

Roma join race for Dybala

Manchester United and Arsenal face a battle to sign Paulo Dybala, according to the Sun. Roma are now keen on the 28-year-old Argentine international, who left Juventus at the end of his contract this summer and can now be signed for nothing. After failing to agree a new club swiftly, it is now believed that Dybala is willing to reduce his wage demands to just £100,000 a week.

Paper Round’s view: The case of Dybala is a curious one. If he is available for a relatively low sum and nobody has yet to take the risk, then it suggests serious doubts about something. He is not the fastest player on the pitch but his technique is solid and he is a reliable all-round performer to lead the line or play just behind the striker - there are many teams who could do with a bargain,

