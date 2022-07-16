Bayern Munich have confirmed that they have reached a verbal agreement to sell legendary striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

The Bavarian club posted an update on social media on Saturday afternoon with a quote from president Herbert Hainer on the future of the prolific Pole.

Lewandowski has been repeatedly linked with Barcelona and it appears as though the move will finally happen this summer with the agreement having been reached.

"We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona," Hainer said. "It's good to have clarity for all parties.

"Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him."

Barcelona reportedly made an opening offer of €40m (£34.4m) for the striker, but Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic said he expected to find a resolution and convince the striker to stay in Germany. That attempt from Salihamidzic does not appear to have been successful.

Lewandowski, whose contract in Bavaria would have expired next year, has publicly revealed his desire to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer, stating in May: "My Bayern story is over.”

The Poland captain told Onet Sport : “For today, it is certain that my Bayern story is over. I cannot imagine what happened in the last months of our further cooperation.

"[A] transfer will be the best solution. I believe Bayern will not stop me just because it can."

Xavi confirms Barcelona are in talks with Lewandowski

He then followed those comments up by later adding: "I [want to] walk away because I want more emotions in my life. At Bayern, there was not enough desire to listen to me and my needs. Something in me suddenly vanished, and we cannot overcome it. Even if you want to be professional. It’s simply too much.

"I think we’re not going in the same direction. I leave friends that I’ve known for eight years. Friends that I’ve seen every day, that I’ve spent time with. These are real friendships.

"If you’re in the club for so many years, if you have always been ready, available, despite injuries and pain, you should find the best solution for both sides. We should not look for a one-man decision.

"It doesn’t make sense, not after such time. After a journey with so many trophies and readiness or support, my loyalty and respect should be more important than strictly business.

"I’ve always been ready, I’ve spent eight beautiful years here, met wonderful people and I want these things to stay in my memories."

