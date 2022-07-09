Chelsea have agreed to sign Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in a deal worth £47.5m, according to The Athletic

The 27-year-old had already agreed personal terms with the Blues and is now set to sight a five-year-contract with an option for a further 12 months.

The report says that Sterling has already spoken with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and was impressed with his plans for the club.

He is expected to undergo a medical in London and then join up with the Blues who arrived in the United States on Saturday ahead of a pre-season tour.

Sterling has scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for City in seven years with the club, winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups.

Yet he found himself playing fewer minutes as he was rotated with the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus.

The 27-year-old was set to face stiffer competition still following the arrival of Erling Haalan and Julian Alvarez.

But Sterling could be among the first names on the team sheet at Chelsea, with current wingers Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic having struggled for consistency in the Premier League.

