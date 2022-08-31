Barcelona and Chelsea could now be set to strike a loan agreement for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the closure of the transfer window.

The two clubs have reportedly been negotiating for much of the summer over the future of the 33-year-old Gabonese international, with stories suggesting Barcelona were looking for a fee of around £25 million.

Ad

That was believed to be a sticking point for Barcelona, as was the complication that they expected to sell Memphis Depay, only to see that transfer fall through.

Transfers Chelsea close to finalising Aubameyang transfer – Paper Round 22/08/2022 AT 22:32

Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez is believed to be keen to keep one of the two strikers, and Dutch forward Depay continues to be linked with his own move away.

However, The Athletic reports that Aubameyang is the subject of "intensive talks" between the two clubs ahead of a potential loan move that would see the 33-year-old reunite with his former Borussia Dortmund manager, Thomas Tuchel.

The report adds that Aubameyang has suffered a broken jaw during a robbery at his home in Catalonia, and the prognosis could affect the outcome of the discussions.

Meanwhile uncertainty continues to surround the futures of Blues forwards Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, with the former linked with a move to Newcastle and Ziyech said to be part of negotiations with Spurs.

Transfers Chelsea consider Maguire-Pulisic swap deal - Paper Round 19/08/2022 AT 21:59