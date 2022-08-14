Newcastle target Gallagher

Newcastle United have drawn a blank in their pursuit of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, and The Sun reports they are moving on to a new target. The next in line is Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, with the 22-year-old midfielder linked with a £40 million move as he struggles for regular game time under German manager Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Paper Round’s view: Gallagher showed his ability on loan at Crystal Palace and given his age, a lot more can be expected from him over the coming years. If he continues to improve then he certainly has a chance of making his name at Chelsea or a similarly big club, but right now moving to Newcastle and Eddie Howe in order to keep getting minutes on the pitch.

Ten Hag furious with United

Erik ten Hag is already said to be furious with the performance of Manchester United’s transfer team. They were meant to land five players for the first team, including Frenkie de Jong, but instead have delivered just three players so far. The Mirror reports that new striking target, Sasa Kalajdzic, is well down on the original shortlist provided by the Dutch manager.

Paper Round’s view: United were absolutely abominable in the market under Ed Woodward and instead of looking for a competent, external replacement, the Glazers promoted Richard Arnold, and kept transfer strategy in-house with Darren Fletcher and John Murtough. Predictably so far, it has been an enormous waste of time and the club have suffered for it.

Tuchel hints at exit

Further to the lead story, the Mail reports that Crystal Palace are pursuing a second loan deal for Conor Gallagher, while Borussia Dortmund would also like to take Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan. Thomas Tuchel ruled nothing out, saying: “In general, nobody is for sale and everybody is for sale. It depends what the player wants, how bad the player wants it, what we think, who is ready to pay a certain amount of money.”

Paper Round’s view: Hudson-Odoi’s injury has set him back and in his time on the sidelines, the club have spent heavily to reinforce the squad and increase competition. A move to Germany, even if temporary, would probably allow him the chance to get some more regular first team action, giving the chance to rediscover his confidence and his best form on the pitch.

Depay close to Barcelona switch

Spanish newspaper Marca relays a story that suggests that Barcelona striker Memphis Depay will soon be on his way out of the club. He will sign a two-year deal with Serie A side Juventus, on a free transfer. That will allow them to pay him five million euros a year, with a potential bonus pot worth a further two million euros.

Paper Round’s view: Depay did well enough at Barcelona but at 28, he is never going to be a player to match Robert Lewandowski at his peak. What the move might also do is complicate Chelsea’s attempt to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, because Barcelona were reportedly reluctant to countenance both of the players leaving in the same window.

