Chelsea are interested in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports in Italy.

Sky Sports claims that the Premier League side are looking to add defensive reinforcements as they seek to replace Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, who left at the end of their respective contracts at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Fellow defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could also leave, meaning there is a shortfall in numbers at the back, and new owner Todd Boehly may oversee a recruitment drive to shore up the defence.

Netherlands international De Ligt has a £103 million release clause in a contract that runs for another two years with Juventus, and the Italian club are believed to want close to that amount in order to let him go.

The 22-year-old cost €75m, spread over five years, when he arrived from Ajax in 2019, and has 87 league appearances for Juve over a relatively difficult period for the club.

Juventus are expected to announce the signing of midfielder Paul Pogba in the coming days and may also capture Angel Di Maria, another free agent following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

With Romelu Lukaku returning to Inter Milan on loan, Chelsea are anticipated to step up their own transfer market activity.

