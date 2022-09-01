Chelsea are closing in on a deal for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that will see defender Marcos Alonso head in the opposite direction, according to reports.

The former Arsenal front man has been heavily linked with the Blues during their hunt for a Romelu Lukaku replacement this summer, and a deadline day move looks likely.

The Athletic report that an agreement has almost been reached for a part-exchange deal that will see Chelsea pay €7.5 million (£6.5m) and include Alonso.

Aubameyang will sign a two-year deal with the option of a third, based on appearances.

However, one unexpected hiccup has emerged, as the outlet says the 33-year-old had his jaw broken when his home in Barcelona was burgled on Sunday.

The injury, sustained as Aubameyang tried to protect his family, could keep the striker on the sidelines for several weeks.

The Gabon international only joined Barca from Arsenal in January, and has a deal until 2025 at Camp Nou.

He made an impressive impact in Spain, scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions, but now looks set for a swift return to the Premier League.

Aubameyang’s record in England is strong – he scored 68 goals in 128 games in the English top-flight for the Gunners and shared the Golden Boot with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in 2018/19 after hitting the net 22 times.

He departed the Emirates with an FA Cup winners’ medal to his name and will now be tasked with firing Chelsea to major silverware.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been very active in the transfer window this summer, spending a league-high £252m on seven new players.

Wesley Fofana was the most recent arrival, as the defender penned a seven-year deal to join from Leicester City in a deal reportedly worth up to £75m on Wednesday.

Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan on loan left Tuchel with a dearth of natural strikers in his squad, with Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling performing the role so far.

Chelsea have got off to an inconsistent start, winning two, drawing one and losing two in the Premier League to leave them in ninth place after the opening five rounds, eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

