Premier League side Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of young Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan on a six-year contract.

Casadei, 19, is yet to play for the Inter first-team but he is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the whole of Italy, helping his country's U19 side reach the semi-finals of the European Championships this summer.

Ad

In that tournament he faced off against another Chelsea summer signing, Carney Chukwuemeka, who was part of the England side who went on to win the entire tournament.

Premier League Conte ready to move on from Tuchel bust-up, VAR official Dean admits error for equaliser 18 HOURS AGO

The club have also confirmed that he will start with the U21s with the goal of eventually moving up to the senior team.

Head of youth development Neil Bath said: "Cesare is a player we have tracked for some time and we are delighted that he has now agreed to join Chelsea, where he will initially strengthen our Under-21s squad.

"He is another exciting emerging talent who we are looking forward to seeing develop and progress further as he breaks into senior football in the coming years."

The midfield room in the first team is crowded with Jorginho, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher.

The future of the latter is in doubt, he has said that he wants regular first-team football but doesn't want to go out on loan.

Ross Barkley is also still on the books but he is being linked with a move himself, with a return to Everton as well as staying in London with West Ham mooted.

Premier League 'Zero-tolerance policy' - Chelsea investigate possible racial incident towards Son YESTERDAY AT 21:51