Chelsea face battle for Kimpembe

The Sun claims that Chelsea could make a move for Presnel Kimpembe after the 26-year-old French international asked Paris Saint-Germain to be able to consider his options. While PSG would be content to keep the central defender they would be willing to let him leave for £60 million, and Juventus could offer competition to Chelsea for the player’s signature.

Paper Round’s view: Kimpembe is a sturdy and adroit defender and Chelsea need to get their second central defender swiftly. The sense of urgency might be increasing at Stamford Bridge when it comes to their backline after it emerged that Barcelona are now credible contenders to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, as discussed below.

Barcelona to bid for Kounde

The Daily Mail believes that Jules Kounde will be subject of a £51m bid from Barcelona, who had been expected to join Chelsea in a deal worth £55m. The 23-year-old had been expected to link up with Thomas Tuchel’s side but now it appears they could see the deal hijacked and they will need to look elsewhere. Barcelona have already signed Andreas Christensen on a free transfer from Chelsea in defence.

Paper Round’s view: At 23, Kounde appears to be one of the most promising defensive prospects in European football and it is no wonder that Xavi Hernandez has decided to turn his attention to the French international. Kalidou Koulibaly is a sensible signing for Chelsea but after losing Antonio Rudiger as well as Christensen, they need another player of real quality.

United reject Juventus interest in Martial

Manchester United have reacted to Juventus’ interest in their French striker Anthony Martial. The 26-year-old had been keen to leave the club permanently and United were ready to sell him. However his improved performances in pre-season and Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future means that Martial is wanted by Erik ten Hag to lead the line in the first team.

Paper Round’s view: Martial has plenty of talent - that was never in doubt - but he was unable to turn that into serious progress on the pitch. If United can speed up in attack then they would have someone capable of playing across the front three positions, but if they are still at their slow and ponderous stage, then Martial’s presence will make little difference to their approach.

Messi and Ronaldo may make MLS switch

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that former LA Galaxy and Everton midfielder Landon Donovan believes that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could one day play in the United States. He thinks that the presence of players like Javier Hernandez and Gareth Bale has opened up a path for some of the biggest players in the world to play for US sides.

Paper Round’s view: With MLS now apparently sustainable, the biggest economy in the world has had a few star players like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Such are the wages that they can pay that it feels inevitable that players will start to consider a switch to the States earlier and earlier in their careers, and that could turn MLS into a much improved league.

