Chelsea consider Maguire offer

The Mirror relays remarkable details of a planned Chelsea transfer offer for Harry Maguire. Thomas Tuchel’s side are hunting for a new defender and they are aware that Manchester United are keen on Christian Pulisic. That has opened up the possibility of Chelsea offering the American forward in exchange for the 28-year-old England international central defender.

Paper Round’s view: Maguire has been absolutely awful for United for two seasons now and there is little to be gained from keeping him around while they have Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to play instead. With a couple of weeks left it would be tough to find an excellent and affordable alternative to Maguire, but also would not be hard to find someone better regardless.

Real consider Hojbjerg swoop

Real Madrid face the prospect of losing their 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to Manchester United, ahead of his move to Old Trafford. That means that the Spanish club might consider reinforcing their midfield and bringing in another player. The Sun suggests that Carlo Ancelotti could turn to Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who he wanted when at Everton.

Paper Round’s view: Hojbjerg has emerged as one of Jose Mourinho’s better signings during his time at Tottenham, and that means that the North London club will likely drive a hard bargain if they are to consider a sale. While the club have Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, Real are missing a player to bridge the age gap between the younger pair and Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

United ready for two forwards

Manchester United have had a £67 million bid for Ajax forward Antony turned down, and The Telegraph believes that United will now turn to PSV Eindhoven’s 23-year-old Cody Gakpo, with a £38m deal expected to be relatively straightforward. Atletico Madrid’s £25m-rated Yannick Carrasco is another option, but two strikers could be signed if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo better get a move on with finding a new club, because all the major sides around Europe do not seem especially keen. For United, Carrasco and Gakpo might both be able to play through the middle, but also add competition to the underwhelming wide players like Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who have all struggled.

Chelsea make Aubameyang bid

Chelsea have made a £15m bid for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the 33-year-old Gabonese international open to moving back to the Premier League. The former Arsenal man is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, and the Daily Mail claims that while Barcelona are looking for a transfer fee closer to £21m, a deal could soon be agreed.

Paper Round’s view: Aubameyang appears to be one of the few strikers of real quality who is available in the market this summer. While he may be 33, he seems to be fit enough to compete in the top flight for a season or two more. With Chelsea looking for a central striker over the long term, Aubameyang could take up that role for at least the current campaign.

