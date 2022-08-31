Premier League side Chelsea have reportedly launched a €50m (£43.24m) bid to sign Mexican international midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

The report comes from Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf who reports that following the 2-1 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday the Blues have moved to try and bolster their midfield with the arrival of Alvarez.

Earlier in the window the Mexican was denied the chance to move to Stade Rennais and Newcastle but Verweij's report says he is desperate to be able to talk to Chelsea, fearing that he may not get another chance to move to the Premier League.

Ajax have reportedly reiterated that the 24-year-old is not for sale after suffering a mass exodus thus far over the summer.

As well as losing manager Erik ten Hag to Manchester United the club have lost Antony and Lisandro Martinez (also to Man Utd), Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund), Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui (both Bayern Munich), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon) and Andre Onana (Inter Milan).

Chelsea have been busy, earlier on Wednesday adding Wesley Fofana to a list of arrivals that contains Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina and Cesare Casadei.

The Dutch champions are still yet to officially replace the Brazilian but a move for Argentina winger Lucas Ocampos is reportedly close to being completed whilst former Ajax player Hakim Ziyech, who is now at Chelsea, has also been mentioned as a possible option.

