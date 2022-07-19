Chelsea involved in multiple deals for defenders

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, according to the Standard. The 23-year-old has agreed personal terms with Chelsea, but Barcelona are also in the race to secure Kounde’s signature. The report states that Sevilla would rather sell abroad to Chelsea than to a Liga rival and negotiations around a £51-million transfer fee have been ongoing with the Premier League club. Chelsea are also in talks over a £50-million deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Presnel Kimpembe, but believe the French defender will reject a move. Defensive duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have agreed “lucrative” contracts with Barcelona, but Chelsea are still in negotiations over transfer fees with the Catalan club.

Paper Round’s view: There’s a lot to digest there. Chelsea are hoping to add to the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly with Kounde and Kimpembe. It makes sense – even though they will spending a huge amount of money on centre-backs this summer. They need to replace Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and now Azpilicueta – who is reported to be heading to Barcelona. Thomas Tuchel could end up with a whole new set of centre-backs (except Thiago Silva). Kounde would be a brilliant addition alongside Koulibaly, while Kimpembe would give them the defensive depth needed to compete for multiple trophies this coming season.

Forest in advanced talks with Lingard

Nottingham Forest are in "advanced talks" to sign free agent Jesse Lingard, according to the Telegraph. The former Manchester United midfielder is expected to make a decision on his future this week and Forest are "hopeful" of completing a shock deal to sign Lingard. However, West Ham United are also engaged in talks with the 29-year-old, who spent six months on loan in east London during the 2020-21 campaign before returning to Old Trafford. There is also interest from Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and two clubs from the Middle East.

Paper Round’s view: Lingard really found his form when he went on loan to West Ham. It might have been 18 months ago, but the midfielder nearly worked his way back into the England squad for Euro 2020 with a string of superb performances. He was playing every week on a consistent basis and then just went back to Manchester United and barely kicked a ball all season in 2021-22. West Ham would be a smarter decision as he would be able to settle back in quite easily – rather than taking a risk going to Forest just for a better wage packet.

Chelsea to table new deals for squad members

Chelsea are ready to hand new contracts to a host of squad members over the next couple of months. The Standard report that new deals for England duo Mason Mount and Reece James has become a priority and is viewed as a “statement of intent” from the new owners. The latter has attracted attention from Real Madrid and Manchester City, so the club will be hoping to end any speculation and tie the pair down to new and improved deals. Chelsea will also open contract extension talks with Conor Gallagher and Edouard Mendy.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea have just lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for free after their contracts expired at Stamford Bridge. The club will not want this to happen again any time soon. Academy graduates Mount and James really deserve new long-term deals and Chelsea will want to tie down their futures in west London. Mendy makes sense as he will want an improved deal after an impressive couple of years in England and Gallagher’s contract seems like a commitment to giving him an opportunity after returning from a loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Wolves eye Silva replacement

Wolves are targeting Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke as the club looks to improve their attacking depth. The Sun state that the West Midlands club could sign the Belgian striker after loaning out young forward Fabio Silva to Anderlecht for the season. Benteke has just one year remaining on his contract in south London so could be available for a cut-price fee.

Paper Round’s view: There are a lot of worse options than Benteke. Obviously he would not be first choice for Wolves. The club are likely to have him as a third-choice striker behind Raul Jimenez and Hee-chan Hwang, so having a player with bags of Premier League experience and someone who is great in the air could work. If Wolves can keep his transfer fee and wages fairly low, it could be a decent – although unimpressive – summer signing.

