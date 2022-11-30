Chelsea plan triple signing

The Sun believes that Todd Boehly is “obsessed” with signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, but the transfer plans for the Chelsea owner do not stop there. He also wants to replace both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, and is close to signing Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig next summer.

Ad

Transfers Benfica slap £100m price tag on Man Utd target Fernandez - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 01:04

Paper Round’s view: Bellingham is quickly becoming England’s most important player and it is tough to see how Dortmund could hold on to him for much longer, and it is also easy to see them once again cashing in on a talented youngster to keep their finances solid. Kepa and Mendy seem to be spurring one another on with competition, so it is a surprise to see Chelsea looking to sell both of them.

Bayern turn down Ronaldo again

The Mirror reports that Oliver Kahn, the Bayern Munich CEO, has again ruled out the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. He said about the 37-year-old striker: “We have a clear idea, a clear philosophy of how our squad should be put together. We all appreciate him, there's no discussion. We all love Cristiano Ronaldo, but that's something that doesn't fit into our idea."

Paper Round’s view: Bayern have Sadio Mane up front and at 30 years old, he stepped in to replace the 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski, who was sold to Barcelona in the summer. Bayern do not normally even go that high age-wise when they are in the transfer market so the notion that they would take Ronaldo, even on a short-term deal, is extremely unlikely as Kahn explained.

Real Madrid target Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez is being lined up as an alternative to Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The 21-year-old Argentine international has impressed at Benfica already this season and has shone at the World Cup in Qatar in the last couple of weeks. Fernandez would cost much less than the 100 million euros mentioned for Bellingham, with teams such as Liverpool chasing the 19-year-old England midfielder.

Paper Round’s view: Fernandez has burst onto the scene in Europe with some exciting displays in Portugal and following that up at the World Cup has shown that if he can perform so well with consistency, Benfica will almost certainly look to sell in order to shore up their financial position. As for Bellingham, Real appear content to spend big on players but only when there is no competition.

PSG not for sale

Paris Saint-Germain’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked if their Qatar owners would sell the French club after the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar, but the 49-year-old denied the rumours, reports the Daily Mail. He ridiculed the idea, saying: “It makes me laugh, I don't know if I should answer this question honestly, because it seems like a joke to me, right?”

Paper Round’s view: Al-Khelaifi has established PSG as one of the most glamorous teams in the world and his ownership has secured soft power not just in football. Further to that, he has the allegiance of many of the capital club’s supporters, who see a benefactor who has transformed them from also-rans to one of the best clubs in Europe.

Transfers Chelsea consider selling Pulisic amid interest from Premier League rivals – Paper Round 27/11/2022 AT 22:55