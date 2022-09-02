Chelsea have signed Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on loan for the season with an option to buy.

The Swiss star agreed personal terms and completed his medical in Turin ahead of the move.

"Swiss international Denis Zakaria has joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, with an option of a permanent transfer at the end of the season," read a statement on the club's website.

"The 25-year-old is a strong and energetic midfielder who is robust in the tackle and a fine passer of the ball. Zakaria rose to prominence in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach, where he was most often deployed in a defensive midfield role. He can also play further forward or in the centre of defence."

"I want to say hi to all the Chelsea fans. I’m very happy and proud to be a Blue and I cannot wait to see you soon at Stamford Bridge," said Zakaria.

The Blues will also reportedly cover the player's full salary during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Zakaria only joined Juve from German side Borussia Monchengladbach in January but, after failing to nail down a regular starting place, is on the move again.

The 25-year-old spent five years at the Bundesliga club, making 146 appearances in all-competitions.

Zakaria has also played 40 times for his country, helping Switzerland to the Euro 2020 quarter-final.

